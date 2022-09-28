NEOSHO, Mo. — Crews from Missouri nonprofits are in disaster mode as Hurricane Ian hits Florida.

“We’re gonna hunker down and wait out the storm, but this morning things began to change.”

Kim Mailes, a Red Cross Volunteer from Neosho, made the trip down to Florida.

“I’m in Orlando, Florida. I arrived here on Sunday in anticipation of the storm. A hard stop was issued at noon today to no more traveling because of danger. We began getting heavy rainfall, a lot of wind,” said Mailes.

Mailes said he has seen a lot of families hitting the roads to seek shelter.

“They thought this will be safe. It’s inland. But this storm is going on an unpredictable direction,” said Mailes.

After three attempts to book a hotel room, I was finally able to get one,” said Dawn Liedtke, who was evacuated from Tampa.

Dawn Liedtke spent almost ten years living in Springfield, Missouri before she moved to Tampa in 2017.

“I didn’t even really take this storm seriously until last Friday when we went grocery shopping, after I picked up my son from school and everybody was like, going crazy for water, like they were for toilet paper back in 2020. I thought at worst case scenario, we won’t have to deal with flooding and power being out, which was our biggest concern. Obviously, our home and everything like that is a huge concern as well. I can only imagine what it’s going to be like getting home,” said Liedtke.

But Liedtke and her son plan on staying in Orlando for the week.

“We’ll take our time for sure,” said Liedtke.

For Mailes, his stay is longer.

“Likely, I’ll be here about two weeks. The Red Cross will be on the ground probably for six week in terms of actual shelters and evacuation centers,” said Liedtke.

Once the hurricane passes, the first thing they plan on doing is getting to work.

“When the storm makes it safe for us to do so, we’re going to mobilize and set up shelters for those affected by this disaster,” said Mailes.

“This weekend will be disaster relief, clean-up and putting the truck to work,” said Liedtke.

Helping neighbors get back on their feet, as they prepare for disaster.