NEOSHO, Mo. — The rubber met the road in Southwest Missouri this weekend.

Crowder College opened up for the Ozark Mountain Region of the Sports Car Club of America autocross.

It’s one of ten the organization holds every year, where it sets up a course in a large parking lot or airfield and racers compete in timed events.

But it wasn’t just occupied by professionals in racecars, people of all skill levels competed in things like vintage Mini-Coopers and Honda Civics.

“It’s a great way for drivers to push their car to the limit in a very safe and controlled environment, and then those who are looking for a lot of competition then the Sports Car Club of America best competitions across the country. All you really need to compete is a car that’s not going to roll over, a driver’s license and a helmet. We do a novice walk, we’ll do some coaching, and so if it looks interesting, people should come on out and give it a try,” says Sam Henry, Ozark Mountain Region SCCA Asst RE.

According to Henry, each regional autocross brings in roughly 50 to 90 racers from across the Four States and beyond.



