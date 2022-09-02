NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho High School is hoping to inspire students to do more than just go to class.

The school was the setting for an event called Club Rush Friday. Amanda Rinehart is a culinary arts teacher at the school and is encouraging students to get involved in non-sports related extra curricular activities.

She said students that get involved in one or more activities in school get better grades and are more likely to stay in school.

“I think especially since COVID, uh students have have been slow to make those connections again so we’re hoping that by creating some excitement around it we’re gonna get them back connecting in and engaging with different organizations and activities that they have an opportunity to participate in,” said Rinehart.

Rinehart added, once they do join an organization or club, school becomes a place they want to attend, instead of have to attend.