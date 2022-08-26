NEOSHO, Mo. — Some local electric customers are getting an early rebate from their utility. New-Mac Electric Cooperative is moving up its normal schedule to give an annual payment to customers. They’re called “capital credits” – which is a share of the difference between the cost of running the company and overall revenue taken in. New-Mac is a non-profit, so every year customers get that check but this year it’s happening in August.

“To kind of help offset some of the costs that everyone is experiencing. Increasing costs of gasoline or groceries or back-to-school, just whatever they want to use it for. The idea is that maybe it would help out a little bit if we could get the money back to them sooner rather than later,” said Stan Irsik, New Mac G.M.

The size of the check will depend on customer usage, but generally will fall between $50 and $150.