NEOSHO, Mo. — A nice crowd was on hand Tuesday morning in Neosho, to watch a vehicle drive over a bridge. But before it happened, a big ribbon was cut. It’s for the new Coler Street bridge in Morse Park. It’s close to 40-feet long and 22-feet wide.

The old one wasn’t as large and was built in 1965.

MODOT foot the bill for 80% of the $1.6 million project. The city kicked in $100,000, with the rest coming from the County’s Bridge Fund.

From the start of the design process to Tuesday’s opening — the project was about 3-years in the making — but the actual construction timeline was much shorter — starting about 5-months ago.