NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho School District will have some representation at this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.

The school’s mascot, Willie the Wildcat, will ride aboard Corey LaJoie’s #7 car during Sunday’s “Hollywood Casino 400.” It’s part of a partnership between Spire Motorsports and North Carolina-based Circle B Diecast, which also has a warehouse in Neosho and is sponsoring LaJoie in Sunday’s race.

The mascot’s role in Sunday’s race isn’t costing the school district a dime. Circle B Owner Brent Powell is a Neosho High School graduate. He says it was his son’s idea to have Wildcat Nation on the car.

“I just hope everyone’s proud of it. I’m sure proud of Neosho being on the car. I spent a lot of time here — moved away for 20 years — but we’ve always considered Neosho our home,” said Brent Powell, President of Circle B Diecast.

“It’s just another one of those things where it’s neat to have somebody that cared about the Neosho School District to bring it into their business model and they had the connection with NASCAR and so, just another one of those things where it’s like anything else — people are talking positive about your school district or you’re seeing them on a big stage like that,” said Dr. Jim Cummins, Superintendent of Neosho School District.

Tickets are still availiable for Sunday’s race. It’ll also be televised on USA Network and starts at 2 p.m.