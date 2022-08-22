NEOSHO, Mo. — Classes in an area school district start tomorrow. But already one school has been singled out for how well it’s educating students.

It’s quiet now, but Tuesday morning all of the classrooms inside the Neosho Middle School will be filled with kids, faculty, and staff. And don’t be surprised if all educators inside have an added spring in their step. That’s because this school is one of only four in the state of Missouri to achieve recognition as a “High Reliability School.”

Dr. Mike Evans says the designation means the school is going above and beyond traditional measures in order to help ensure student and faculty success.

“So we’re excited to see that Neosho Middle School has reached the first level of certification that’s HRS Level One, and that’s providing a safe, supportive, and collaborative community for all of our students and our teachers,” said Dr. Mike Evans, Dir., of Student Services, Neosho Schools.

If you’ve never heard of a “high reliability” school, don’t feel bad, but teachers say it’s a big deal in the education industry. And just like kids learn each day in class, Dr. Charity Williams says so do teachers.

“So one of the things that was implemented because of HRS was once a, once a quarter instructional rounds that every teacher gets into at least two other teacher’s classrooms so an art teacher might go into a math teacher’s classrooms, a P.E. teacher might go into an art teacher’s classroom and they’re just learning what works for them and we get great feedback from that,” said Dr. Charity Williams, Neosho School Principal

Williams says having stability in the teaching staff and one that is receptive to in-house professional development above and beyond the call is one of the keys to “high reliability” success.

“Retention of teachers is so important in so many aspects um but just building a strong culture for kids and for parents to know that hey my kids had that teacher five years ago and we know that’s a quality building and quality classrooms to go into, that definitely builds on what we’ll trying to do with HRS,” she added.

The goal is now for every school in this district to eventually achieve the same status.