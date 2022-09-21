NEOSHO, Mo. — Area educators assume a different role for a day to benefit the community. Members of the Neosho School District Central Office donned slightly less stylish outfits than usual, Wednesday, to work on two Habitat For Humanity homes.

Tonya Patterson is the Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent — and told us it’s the least she can do for a community that’s done so much for the school system.

“It makes me feel real good, real good to be able to give back and show somebody we care and we love them,” she said.

“The concept is that you’re taking two foam panels that are a forming system for concrete, you’re stacking them up in the shape of your wall, and then you’re going to put reinforcing steel inside of it, rebar, and then fill it with concrete, so what it gives you is a structural concrete wall that’s insulated on both sides,” said Micah Garrett, C.E.O., Buildblock Building Systems.

Buildblock Building Systems is part of an agreement with Habitat International and the National Ready Mix Association to build homes across the country. Patterson was one of five people from the school district’s central office to volunteer their time today.