NEOSHO, Mo. — Construction on a performing arts center continues at a southwest Missouri school district. Back in June of 2020, Neosho voters passed the Next Step ballot measure, calling for the construction of several projects throughout the district. One of which is the Freeman Health System Performing Arts Center. Work on that project started about a year ago and Ritchie Fretwell says there’s no comparison between the new center and the existing structure that only holds a few hundred people.

“So seating capacity will be 1500 and we’re excited. It will hold all our high school students and we have never had that opportunity,” said Fretwell, Assistant Superintendent of Operations.

Construction on the project is expected to wrap up by April of 2023. In addition to school functions, officials say the public will be able to rent out the facility for other events.