NEOSHO, Mo. — Investigators are examining the circumstances around what Neosho Police have deemed a murder-suicide.

Two elderly subjects were found deceased in their home on Sunday after a call for a death investigation in the 1000 block of Stratford Place. Officers entered the residence and found the bodies of 87-year-old Charles Barnett and 78-year-old Donna Barnett, both of Neosho.

It was determined that Donna Barnett was shot and killed by her husband Charles Barnett, who later shot himself and died. The investigation remains ongoing and more details are expected.