NEOSHO, Mo. — Things are progressing nicely at Neosho High School and its new “Performing Arts Center.”

Crews are focusing on drywall and electric work.

There are still a few months to go until the facility can open, but school leaders are hoping that happens before the end of the school year.

“We’ve got about six months. We hope late April, early May. We hope our senior activities late in the year can be done. All our performances, band, chorus, at the end of the year could be in here. that would be our goal, we’re excited about that,” said Richie Fretwell, Neosho R-V Asst. Supt.

Voters approved the “PAC” project in 2020. Construction started about a year ago.