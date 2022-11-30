NEOSHO, Mo. — A nice financial kick could soon be on the way for the Neosho Fire Department.

During a meeting this morning, city council members gave the go-ahead for the department to officially apply for a fire protection grant through “ARPA.”

“For, for public safety. Both police and fire can put in for this. It’s a max award of $20,000, and it can go towards equipment, things of that nature, so, you know, the fire department is chose to put in for that grant to try to get awarded to help them with a vehicle that they’re needing,” said David Kennedy, Neosho City Manager.

The department will find out whether it receives the funding sometime next year.