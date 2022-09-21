*Editor’s note: This article has been revised to reflect the release’s correct information that it was Hixson’s Buick that struck Rabualiman’s Hyundai.

NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho authorities have released details on a Tuesday afternoon crash that led to the death of a Neosho man.

Around 2:35 PM, Neosho Police responded to the crash near Hwy 86 and Baxter St. and found 74-year-old Charles Hixson, and 21-year-old Shirayne Rabualiman, also of Neosho.

Investigators said the crash happened when Hixson’s 2022 Buick Encore was traveling eastbound on Hwy 86 when it struck the rear of Rabualiman’s 2021 Hyundai Elantra – which was stopped in the left-hand turn lane.

Hixson was pronounced deceased at the scene. Rabualiman was treated and released from the scene by Newton County Ambulance. No other passengers were involved.