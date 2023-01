NEOSHO, Mo. — Voters will have decisions to make on who will serve on their city council in Neosho.

Three seats are on the ballot on April 4th.

The first is an uncontested race in Ward Two, which is currently held by Mayor Pro Tem Richard Davidson.

Two candidates are running for Ward Three, incumbent Julie Humphrey, and Aaron Lewis.

In the at large/general race, former councilman Tom Workman will be on the ballot, and Eric Venter (who ran last year).