NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Police Department has released their findings from last week’s alcohol compliance check.

Friday, the police department checked 23 businesses to see if they would sell alcohol to an undercover minor.

15 businesses passed the check, but eight did not. Those that failed will be issued a citation for supplying alcohol to minors.

The full list can be found below as released by NPD:

The following businesses failed, selling alcohol to our undercover underage minor:

Loves’ Country Store

Sam’s Cellar

King Food Saver

Wildcat Corner

Neosho Municipal Golf Course

Main Stop

VFW

El Charros Mexican Restaurant



The following businesses passed the compliance check:

Wal-Mart

Kum N Go Store #449

Aldi’s

Yesway

The Corner Store

The Beverage Shoppe

Casey’s General Store

Dollar General

Kum N Go #493

Oak Tree Mart

Fresh-Way

Spring Street Bar and Grill

Walgreens



Businesses we did not check due to being closed or not selling alcohol (Has current liquor license):