NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Police Department has released their findings from last week’s alcohol compliance check.
Friday, the police department checked 23 businesses to see if they would sell alcohol to an undercover minor.
15 businesses passed the check, but eight did not. Those that failed will be issued a citation for supplying alcohol to minors.
The full list can be found below as released by NPD:
The following businesses failed, selling alcohol to our undercover underage minor:
- Loves’ Country Store
- Sam’s Cellar
- King Food Saver
- Wildcat Corner
- Neosho Municipal Golf Course
- Main Stop
- VFW
- El Charros Mexican Restaurant
The following businesses passed the compliance check:
- Wal-Mart
- Kum N Go Store #449
- Aldi’s
- Yesway
- The Corner Store
- The Beverage Shoppe
- Casey’s General Store
- Dollar General
- Kum N Go #493
- Oak Tree Mart
- Fresh-Way
- Spring Street Bar and Grill
- Walgreens
Businesses we did not check due to being closed or not selling alcohol (Has current liquor license):
- El Caballo Mexican Restaurant
- De Carlo’s Italian Restaurant
- Indian Springs Brewery
- Maria’s Mexican Restaurant
- Smoke 4 Less