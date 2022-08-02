NEOSHO, Mo. — Eight new murals are now on display in Neosho. The north end of Morse Park is the home to these murals that are divided between two pavilions, meaning there are 4 murals on each pavilion.

The art depicts everything the park has offered over the years, from fishing and disc golf to other sports, like biking and skating. They even feature some local residents who often visit the park.

“Well, this is a very busy part of the park, there’s a lot of people that come and go here. All of that is depicted here and it kind of gives people an entire sense of what’s going on here,” said Clint Dalbom, Director, Neosho Parks and Recreation.

“People drive around to see that, to see what we’ve done and you know, that absolutely brings them in,” said David Kennedy, Neosho City Manager.

“I’m calling it eight murals in 9.25 days because it was just a couple hours on that last day,” said Sandra Pemberton, Mural Artist.

The project was a collaborative effort by Artist Sandra Pemberton, the Neosho Arts Council, “The Friends of the Park,” Neosho Disc Golf, the Newton County Tourism Council, and the City of Neosho.