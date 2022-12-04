NEOSHO, Mo. — A local motorcycle club provides for a Neosho homeless shelter.

The Galloping Good Motorcycle Club has been holding a food drive for several years now.

The proceeds go to Restoration Life Center in Neosho.

Today’s food drive took place at King Food Saver in Neosho.

“I think the first year we did like six or seven truckloads, pickup truck loads. I mean we never have less than two or three, and everything. They’ve always been real grateful, and we were like we’ll do it every year if we can. So that’s our main goal is just trying to help out our communities,” said Scott “Big Tiny” Wind GG Motorcycle Club representative.

Big Tiny says it always feels great to help out the community they live in.