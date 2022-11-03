NEOSHO, Mo. — The Toys for Tots program for Newton & McDonald Counties is accepting applications through November 30th, 2022.

Children ranging from newborns to 16 years of age may qualify. A parent or legal guardian must provide documentation for each child at time of pick up, if approved. By using their website, residents can request a toy, sign up to volunteer, host a Toys for Tots event, and businesses can request a drop box for toy donations.

Toy collection boxes are appearing all over both counties. A map of all participating businesses can be found on the website as well. Texas Roadhouse in Joplin, MO is hosting a “Dine to Donate” event on Monday November, 7th. Ten percent of the dinner sales will be donated when you tell your server you’re there to support Toys for Tots!

Many other local businesses have Toys for Tots collection cans for monetary donations. Monetary donations can also be made on the website as well. The Toys for Tots program is the Marine Corps’ nonprofit agency to provide toys to less fortunate children in local communities across the United States.