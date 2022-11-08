NEOSHO, Mo. — Holiday wreaths are popular items right now at Crowder College.

The “Crowder College Foundation” is hosting its 20th Annual Festival of Wreaths tonight.

A silent auction began at 5 p.m., and the live auction starts at 6:30 p.m.

This is a huge event every year.

As many as 50 wreaths are up for auction. There are also a number of other items on which people can bid, more than 400, in fact.

Money raised will provide scholarships to anywhere from 20 to 40 students.

“Most of our students are, are struggling financially, they may not be at the poverty level, but they have challenges. Many of them work. And so basically these scholarships give them just an extra hand up, maybe making they don’t have to take two or three jobs, they can just work one or two, and, you know, have money to pay the gas and things like that,” said Jim Cullumber, Crowder College.

Last year’s event raised more than $137,000 for scholarships and program support.