NEOSHO, Mo. — A construction project aimed at making a popular waterway safer is now underway. Five people have drowned in Shoal Creek below the Lime Kiln dam in Neosho in the last seven years. A construction project is getting rid of the steep drop-off over the top of the dam. It will result in a gradual drop-off from that location extending down about 250 feet downstream.

Not only will it be safer for people in the water, City Manager David Kennedy says it will create a safer side channel for people floating in the body of water.

He says the project should wrap up by late fall.