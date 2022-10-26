NEOSHO, Mo. — Area law enforcement officials are keeping a watchful eye on sex offenders as Halloween draws closer.

The “Newton County Sheriff’s Office” has a full time officer who checks on registered sex offenders throughout the year.

But Sheriff Chris Jennings says the officer gets some extra help this time of the year,

“There are restrictions on their contact with children, they have the lights out between 5 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., not to have any direct contact with children or anything to entice children,” said Chris Jennings, Newton County Sheriff.

Jennings says they generally don’t have many problems with offenders not abiding by the regulations.

He says they must post a sign that states they aren’t giving out candy.

We have a link to the Newton County Sex Offender registry, here.

