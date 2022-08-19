NEOSHO, Mo. — Most of the time when an area district opens a new school, it’s in a brand-new building. But just the opposite is happening in Neosho.

The Haas building at the intersection of Washington and McCord in Neosho dates back to 1898 and is already on the register of historic places. But by this time next year, it will be the site of the Neosho School District’s newest school specializing in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math school, also known as “STEAM”.

It will cost roughly $9 million to purchase and refurbish this building, but that’s a lot cheaper than building it new.

“I think it’s great on several levels, we get to repurpose something that will certainly continue the Downtown area like they have in the past. Certainly, it’s easier to remodel this building than is new construction with the way construction costs go, it’s a great opportunity for us,” said Nathan Manley, Assistant Superintendent, Curriculum, Neosho School District.

“This particular building will focus on critical thinking, collaboration, all day, every day, in every project, every activity the students are working on,” said Satotha Burr, Future School Principal.

The district intends to use all four stories of the building and will have roughly 50 students per class.

In order to go to the K-4th grade facility, students must apply and then be chosen through a lottery system.

“Teachers for this building will be chosen in the next few months and students coming here will be selected and then we’ll open in August of 2023,” said Burr.