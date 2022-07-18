NEOSHO, Mo. — The Faithful Friends Animal Advocates Shelter held a fundraising event this past weekend.

Saturday night’s venue was the Neosho Civic Center for an evening of dinner, entertainment, and a silent auction.

The shelter’s volunteer workers ran the event and several corporate sponsors were recognized for their support of the faithful friends. The goal for the evening was to raise money for the animals and to raise adoption awareness.

“The importance and the impact that faithful friends has on this community, they are the only no-kill shelter for Newton and McDonald County. Taking in strays, animals found that we cannot find homes for, so, without them, it would be a burden on the county and the city to store and house those animals and find homes for them,” said Vice President and Faithful Friends Board Member, Rachell Hoover.

The Faithful Friends Animal Advocates Shelter operates completely on donations and fundraisers. You can learn more through their website here.