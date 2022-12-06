NEOSHO, Mo. — Call it an early Christmas present for a number of technical education centers across the state of Missouri.

A total of 51, including the “Career and Technical Education Center” at Crowder College, are receiving thousands of dollars through a state grant funded by the “American Rescue Plan Act.”

The total amount for Crowder, is $400,000.

The “Missouri’s Area Career Center Opportunity” grant is included in Governor Mike Parson’s 2023 fiscal year budget.

“With our award, we plan to enhance and modernize our current Automotive Technology Program for high school students. So our plans include expansion of the current classroom space, and also a renovation of the shop space and equipment to meet current industry standards,” said McKenzie Conner, CTEC Asst. Dir.

Officials hope to implement the upgrades next spring to be ready for the fall semester.

By the way, other local technical education centers to receive grant money are ones in Carthage, Nevada, Monett, Lamar and Franklin Tech in Joplin.