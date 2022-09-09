NEOSHO, Mo. — For those who may not know, Crowder College is home to the largest, most comprehensive Civil War collection in the Four States. Last night, the school’s Social Science Division hosted an event to celebrate the “Sutherland Collection.” It was supposed to happen in February but had to be rescheduled.

Dr. Daniel Sutherland is a former history professor at the University of Arkansas — who’s penned more than 15 books. His personal collection — again, now at Lee Library at Crowder, is impressive.

“So we have military records, we have correspondence from generals communicating with other military officials during the Civil War. We have Prisoner of War records, things like that. We have diaries and we have journals, we have compiled collections of people’s letters and recollections. It is an exceptional resource for military historians who want to understand the Civil War,” said Dr. Denna Clymer, Crowder College.

And it’s available for anyone to see.

Dr. Matthew Stith was also part of last night’s presentation. He was one of Dr. Sutherland’s students at Arkansas. He’s an author himself, as well as a current history professor at the University of Texas at Tyler, who actually earned his bachelor’s in history from Missouri Southern.