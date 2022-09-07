NEOSHO, Mo. — A criminal case against a future Newton County official has been dismissed.

Newton County Prosecutor, William Lynch dismissed a misdemeanor count of Tampering with a Public Record that was filed against Matt Major on August 19th.

Lynch said he didn’t feel like they could prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

That charge was from 2021, when Major resigned from the county assessor’s office. According to court papers, workers found information related to county tax records had been deleted from his computer — and paper copies were also missing.

While searching Major’s house, investigators found computerized files on a flash drive and two boxes of paperwork.

Major denied any wrongdoing — saying he believed the items he took from the assessor’s office were either his or public information.

He won the county auditor primary on August 2nd and is unopposed in the November election.