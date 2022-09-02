NEOSHO, Mo. — A new exhibit at Crowder College proves you can make a lot more with clay than just coffee mugs and bowls. Pieces done by 22 ceramic artists from across the country are now on display at the college’s Longwell Museum.

If you see the works and you didn’t know ahead of time, Museum Curator and Crowder Art Instructor Josh Novak says you’d be hard-pressed to guess they’re made from clay.

“I brought my students in here the other day and um to show them where they are starting and it’s like your humble beginnings and where you can go with clay, it’s really uh this is a fantastic kind of exhibition in showing the potential not just for clay but art in general,” said Novak.

The exhibit is free and open to the public and runs through October.