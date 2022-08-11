NEOSHO, Mo. — A couple of significant deliveries were made Thursday, to The Help Center in Neosho. The food pantry received a large shipment from Ozarks Food Harvest. The second delivery came in the form of a check from the Arvest Foundation. $5,000 will help the nonprofit pay for a new roof, which it’s needed for quite some time.

“It means the world. It is a lot. We’re so blessed to have them and to have them donating it to us,” said Donya Tomlin, The Help Center.

“In all of our different areas, we reach out to the local community to find out how we can help. And one of the ways that we found was The Help Center. They provide meals for nearly a thousand people a month, and so having a leaky roof is going to be a problem, and so that’s kind of how the friendship joined,” said Austin Hyslip, Arvest Bank.

The Help Center has been in operation for nearly 25-years, and has been in its current location off Business-49 since 2014.