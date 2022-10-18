NEOSHO, Mo. — You might be eligible for a low-cost tablet, thanks to a new federal program.

The FCC’s “Affordable Connectivity Program” is giving away tablets for a one-time activation fee of $20.

Anyone who already receives federal or state assistance is automatically eligible, including programs like free and reduced lunch, SNAP, Pell Grants and veteran or tribal benefits.

Families making at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines are also eligible. The goal of the program is to get people connected in the digital age.

“Applying for assistance, almost everything is shifting to online. And so mail not only takes longer, but it’s becoming almost obsolete, paper. Everybody wants everything to be digital because it’s faster, it saves trees, and so on. So nowadays it seems to be crucial. And of course you have online education. A lot of medical services are going over to telehealth services,” said Robert Smith, Affordable Connectivity Program.

To register for a tablet, you can call 417-396-4365.

You can find more information on the FCC’s website, here.