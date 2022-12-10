NEOSHO, Mo. — Some Neosho kids spent a little time with some heroes.

But what were they doing, exactly? A little Christmas shopping.

Today was the 22nd annual “Shop with a Hero” day, at the Neosho Walmart.

It’s hosted by members of the Neosho police and fire departments.

Volunteers from other first-responding agencies, along with local organizations, were on hand to help with the shopping.

Even Santa Claus was there, taking in some photo ops with kids.

75 children that live in Neosho are benefiting from this year’s event.

Lieutenant Mike Sharp, of the “Neosho Police Department”, says this event provides plenty of positive interaction.

“It gives us a chance to give back to our community, build some rapport with our citizens and with the children. The children need a mentor and that gives us a chance to meet with them and build that rapport. The glow in their eyes and the big smiles on their faces, you can tell they’re having a good time,” said Lieutenant Mike Sharp, Neosho Police Department.

Again, 75 children from Neosho, all benefited from this.

Lieutenant Sharp says this year’s registration was lower than anticipated.

That only meant this year, each child was able to have a higher spending limit.