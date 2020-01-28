Neosho National Fish Hatchery sets sights on sturgeon revitalization

NEOSHO, Mo. — Renovation is underway at Neosho’s National Fish Hatchery to help better protect federally endangered species.

Staff say they are converting space previously used in the sturgeon production building to raise other non game species as well.

This includes minnows, darters, and mussels.

Right now, they are taking out 8 rectangular tanks, so that new systems can be created.

The hatchery also worked with state, federal, and tribal entities to make sure the tanks are put to good use at other facilities.

Nathan Eckert, Assistant Manager Neosho National Fish Hatchery, said, “We are trying to help these species hit certain recovery criteria that’s the aim. That’s the goal and having different types of tanks and being able to different types of flow through them gives us the flexibility to do different things.”

Work should be complete on the project by early April or May.