Neosho National Fish Hatchery reopens for the first time since the start of the pandemic

NEOSHO, Mo. — It’s been closed since the start of the pandemic — but not anymore.

The Neosho National Fish Hatchery is open for business again. The visitor’s center held a soft re-opening earlier this week.

During the time the 133-year-old federal faciltiy was closed, workers did plenty of fixing and polishing — knowing the day would come when the doors would be back open.

“I’ve been here a couple of months and we did not have any visitors, and my job being education and outreach, how do you do that if you don’t have visitors? So, I am for the first time seeing people interact with these displays and interact with the fish and it’s really exciting for me,” said Jennifer Cutillo — Neosho National Fish Hatchery Environmental Education Specialist and Outreach Coordinator.

The hatchery isn’t ready to host field trips yet — but officials are hopeful that time will come soon.

