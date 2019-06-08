Neosho National Fish Hatchery hosts annual Kids Fishing Derby

NEOSHO, Mo. - Area kids had a chance to put down the electronics and get outside by the water.

The Neosho National Fish Hatchery hosted their annual Kids Fishing Derby Friday. This event brings kids of ages seven through twelve years old and their families out to the property each year for a fun day of fishing. No state license or tag is required and a limit of four trout is enforced. Local citizens also come together with hatchery officials to donate equipment for use throughout the day. They say there was a larger than usual turnout this year.

"We plan on this all year. There's not an option I don't think not to do it, because we've done it for so long. This is a way for us to reach the community, get these kids out here and teach them how to fish," says Roderick May, Neosho Fish Hatchery project leader.

For those interested in attending next year's event, the event is always held on the first Friday in June. Mr. May say's pre-registering for the event gives them an idea of crowd size, as well as how much equipment they will need. Those that want to seek more information on the registration process can visit their website and Facebook page.