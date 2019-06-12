Neosho Municipal Pool closed to public on Sundays

Starting this weekend, the Neosho Municipal Pool will no longer be open to the public on Sundays.

City leaders tells us pool use on Sundays have been very low for several years now. They say somedays less than 12 people use the pool on Sundays.

Last year, the city voted to decrease the number of hours the city pool would be open on Sundays, taking it from six hours down to four hours. City leaders say while the demand for public use has dropped, the request for private parties has increased and Sundays are a prime time to hold private parties.

They add, the pool will still be open Monday through Saturday from 12:30 pm until 6:30 pm.



