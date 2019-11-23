Neosho Movie Theater Opens

NEOSHO, Mo. — Newton County residents are pretty excited tonight–the new movie theater is opening!

The B & B Theater’s Cinema Six.

They’re all looking forward to having a local place to go to enjoy a movie.

The B&B Theatres: Neosho Cinema 6 celebrates its newly renovated facility.

The Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce along with other movie guests cut the ribbon for its opening.

Guests can experience watching a movie in electric recliner seats.

Movie lovers 21 & up are able to buy alcoholic beverages. There’s are also been an update to the exterior of the building, lobby, concession area, and restrooms.

