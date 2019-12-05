Neosho mountain bikers will see new trail soon

NEOSHO, Mo. — A city in Southwest Missouri is excited to announce a new mountain biking trail.

The city of Neosho is planning to build a mountain bike trail along the hillside in Morse Park.

City officials estimate the trail will be 5 miles or longer.

They’re unsure on the total cost on the project because they’re waiting to hear what the community would like.

American Ramp Company will be work with the city to make this project come to life.

The goal is to draw bicycle-related tourism into town and bring the community together.

Clint Dalbom, Neosho Parks & Recreation, said, “This trail concept we’re talking about will be a bicycle park for children and then there will also be a skills loop where people like me for instance that may not be the handiest on a mountain bike to get in practice before getting on the trail.”

Tonight the city is hosting a meeting at Neosho’s Lampo Center to hear the public’s input about the project.