Neosho Middle School students participate in book character themed pumpkin decorating contest

NEOSHO, Mo. — We’ll keep it in Neosho.

Students at the middle school also had the chance today to use their creative abilities with — pumpkins.

All part of the school library’s 5th annual “Character Pumpkin Contest.” Each student decorated their pumpkin based on their favorite book character. “Clifford The Big Red Dog” — “Harry Potter” — even “Pinocchio.” so why do this, Autumn Qualls?

“It’s just a good way for them to showcase the books they love reading and hopefully instill that love in other students as well,” said Autumn Qualls – Neosho Middle School Librarian.

“I already saw there was a whole bunch of Harry Potter ones and I wanted to do something unique that wouldn’t be just from Harry Potter so I decided to do his owl,” said Hayden Mayfield – Sixth Grade Student.

Teachers will vote on the pumpkins next week, and award prizes.

