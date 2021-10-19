Neosho mayor honored during city council meeting

NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho’s mayor was honored during tonight’s council meeting.

State Representative Ben Baker presented a proclamation to honor Dr. William JP Doubek. Baker says he wanted to honor Dr. Doubek for his service in Vietnam, and the impact he has on the Neosho community.

“He’s a very wise person and I think that’s what we need in our communities in leadership. And also just loved people and cared about people of all walks of life,” said Rep. Ben Baker, R-Neosho.

Mayor Doubek’s term runs through April of next year.

Also at tonight’s meeting — the council unanimously approved the replacement of a city vehicle that was destroyed in the October 11th tornado. They’ll replace a 2008 Chevy Colorado with a 2018 Chevy Colorado.