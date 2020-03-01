Neosho marks the beginning of fishing season; Special event at Morse Park on Hickory Creek

This is the inaugural event in Neosho kicking off MO fishing season, 1 of 7 locations in state today

NEOSHO, Mo. (Morse Park) — Sunday morning, 6:30 AM, the horn will sound! Marking the official kickoff of the Missouri catch and keep season. March 1 is unofficially the beginning of Spring for many outdoors folks.

This is the inaugural event along Hickory Creek in Neosho. This is 1 of 7 events in the state of Missouri Sunday. Other locations are Bennett Spring near Lebonan, Roaring River State Park. Hickory Creek is just like the others, stocked with rainbow trout. See in our live video as anglers are already pulling them in.

A $10 trout permit is also needed if you want to keep any trout. An additional trout permit is not needed for catch-and-release trout fishing.

According to the City of Neosho:

“Neosho Mayor Bill Doubek will mark the occasion from a Neosho Fire Department Engine Siren at the Spring Street Bridge [over Hickory Creek] at Morse Park (Helicopter Location).

Anglers of all ages are welcomed. Any Missouri resident age 16-64 must purchase a fishing permit unless they qualify for any of the exemptions. Click here for the exemptions.

Here are some important links!