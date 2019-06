Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. - A Neosho man dies after his motorcycle hits a deer in the road.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 57-year-old Robert Reneau was riding southbound on Spurgeon Road, 6 miles south of Joplin.

Around 2:30 A.M. Tuesday his motorcycle struck a deer that was in the roadway.

Reneau was thrown from his motorcycle and pronounced dead on scene, just after 3 A.M.

This is Troops D's 37th fatality of the year.