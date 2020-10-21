Neosho looking at designs for new performing arts center

NEOSHO, Mo. — New designs for the Performing Arts Center at Neosho High School are underway.

Dr. Jim Cummins, Superintendent, said, “The teachers of those students have been very involved in this situation. Music, art, drama theater, and debate have all been included in the development.”

Designs for the new performing arts center at Neosho High School were just approved and voted on by the Neosho School Board. Funding of the center is coming from a $22 million bond issue passed by voters in June.

Dan Duffield, Band Director, said, “Our band currently is at a 130 people we’ve had more and less but we have been trending up the last few years and we are, you know bursting out the sides right now and our current rehearsal space our performances are generally in a cafeteria with standing room only.”

The facility will provide band students their own space, as well as room for theater, debate and choir students.

“We’re partially performing right now in cafeterias or gyms but when we go to completion we’re typically planned in other schools performing art centers so our students, there best performing experiences usually are outside of the town. The performing art center is gonna give them something that they can actually do performance wise and feel really good about and have a lot of pride with what they are doing here in Neosho.”

The current auditorium seats about 300 people, but the new center will seat 1,500 people and include a mezzanine and a balcony.

“So we’ll definitely be using it. Our facility, our band room is three old classrooms that have had walls knocked out so having a facility that is actually built for an ensemble is going to be imperative for us.”

The new performance center will not only be open to Neosho High School, but to the middle school, elementary, and crowder college as well.

“I mean I’m excited about the performing art center I mean we are really looking forward to having a place that the students that can perform.”

Once the budget has been formalized the district will share more information on when construction will start.