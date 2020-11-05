Neosho Junior High students give back

NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho Jr High students are giving back to families in need this holiday season.

7th and 8th grade students started their annual can food drive Wednesday in hopes to help families in need. Their goal is to feed as many families as possible and make it into a competition.

The class that collects the most cans will receive a special lunch and be able to help pack and load the collected items with the baskets brigade.

Jack Combs, 7th grade, said, “I think the thing that is pretty cool especially because of covid right now many families are a little afraid to go out and buy the things they might need and many families might not have the opportunity to get that stuff. They think it’s pretty cool to help out the community in that way.”

The food drive will be running today until Thanksgiving and all donations will go to the basket brigade in Neosho.