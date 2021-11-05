Neosho Junior High School students constructed a storage shed for their school

NEOSHO, Mo. — Some students in Neosho have a building plan.

7th and 8th graders at Neosho Junior Gigh are building a shed — to be used for storage at the school. It’s the first time they’ve built anything this size.

The project started at the beginning of the semester — and is expected to be finished by Thanksgiving Break.

“Learning about it and just doing it with other kids that I know, it’s just fun to be out here doing it especially at school. Because I never really liked school all that much, and it’s been fun to do something like this at school,” said Conner Reiboldt — Neosho Jr. High Eighth Grader.

“Just the joy and the excitement I see just from day to day basis of students actually being able want to get out there, want to work, get their hands a little dirty, but also be able to take this on to future, to high school, to maybe do this as a career. Be a rough carpenter, or use this as a leg up to do something else in the future,” said Daniel Humble — Neosho Jr. High Innovations Teacher.

The kids will build another shed in the spring, that will be sold at auction.

