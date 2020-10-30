Neosho Junior High raises thousands for Shop with a Cop

NEOSHO, Mo. — Neosho Jr High School gave thousands of dollars to families in need for Christmas this year.

Students raised over $2,000 all in pennies, to the Neosho Community Shop with a Cop. Everyday students counted up pennies they brought from home. Every year the school donates to Shop with a Cop.

This year they beat last years record. With this donation kids five to 18 will be able to purchase clothing and other necessities while shopping with a police officer.

Tammy Baylock, Counselor, “We really try to get our students to understand the impact that could have in a community even with a penny. So even if students could only bring a penny or if they find loose change you know pick it up and bring it in. Everything adds up and i think that that’s really what we showed our students here is that every penny does count, every person counts and any one can make a impact in their community.”

The police department says they are very thankful for each student donating.