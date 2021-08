NEOSHO, Mo. — A Neosho insurance agent pleads guilty to stealing tens of thousands of dollars.

45 year old Joshua Hughes pleaded guilty to embezzlement in U.S. District court on Monday. It’s connected to more than 77 thousand dollars intended as insurance premiums for 16 customers.

An audit led to the discovery of the theft, and the victims have since been repaid.

Hughes has not yet been sentenced, but could face up to 10 years in prison and up to a 250 thousand dollar fine.