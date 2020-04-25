Neosho installs butterfly garden in Big Spring Park

NEOSHO, Mo. — A new Spring project has popped up in Neosho’s Big Spring Park.

City parks staff have spent the last two weeks working on a butterfly garden for the park.

It is the first one for the city and cost around $800.

It’s filled with native species and pollinator plants, like coneflower, a dogwood tree, and a redbud tree.

All of the plants were purchased through a local nursery, to ensure it truly was a community project.

Clint Dalbom, Neosho Parks Superintendent, said, “Neosho is the Flowerbox City and we are incorporating native flowers into that scheme so I think that’s a very positive, positive thing.”

Kenny Balls, Neosho Parks and Recreation Supervisor, said, “It means a lot to the city. The city’s behind it, and they enjoy coming down and viewing the park and seeing all the new projects that we put in.”

Parks staff say they’ve relied on local conservation experts from MDC and the Nature Center in Joplin to plant the appropriate things.

And, the project isn’t entirely complete — more plants will be added throughout the next several months.