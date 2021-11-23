Neosho installing new waterfall in Big Spring Park

NEOSHO, Mo. — Residents in and around Neosho will soon see a new addition to Big Spring Park.

The current waterfall in the park has been a fixture for years. Crews are now working on a much larger, $5,000 waterfall project — where water will actually flow down the bluff.

Private donations are paying for a majority of the project. Officials say it’ll give people another reason to visit the park.

“Neosho is known for the water, the city of springs. So if we can bring this back, it’s just another thing that visitors or our local citizens can come down and take a look at,” said Kenny Balls — Neosho Parks Supervisor.

The waterfall project is expected to be finished sometime next week.