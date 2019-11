NEOHSO, Mo. — A city in Southwest Missouri is making some repairs and improvements to its sidewalks.

The city of Neosho Public Works is preparing the sidewalk area in front of the Civic Center located West of the historic downtown square for new decorative concrete as well as removing old bricks.

The new concrete will make the ADA ramps more accessible and safer to use.

Access to the sidewalk area and ramp is predicted to be done tomorrow.