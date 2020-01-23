Neosho house fire investigated as possible arson

NEOSHO, Mo. — Wednesday evening, Neosho Police Officers responded to a a house fire at 12966 Kerman Lane, in Neosho.

The fire appeared to start upstairs and was quickly spreading to the rest of the building. The Neosho Fire Department along with Seneca’s Fire District were able to put the fire out.

The house had previously been abandoned, and had no utilities attached. The Missouri State Fire Marshall’s office was contacted to investigate and is currently being looked at as possible arson.

This investigation is ongoing and if you have any information on this fire you are encouraged to call the Neosho Police Department at 417-451-8012.