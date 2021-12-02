Neosho hosts holiday lighting ceremony at Big Spring Park

NEOSHO, Mo. — A number of area communities have kicked-off the holiday season with lighting ceremonies. Tonight, Neosho joined the list.

But before officials flipped the switch, residents were able to check out what “Parks Department” crews have been working on for weeks. That’d be the renovated waterfall at “Big Spring Park.”

Five thousand dollars in private donations helped make the project possible. As for the lighting ceremony — it happened just after 6 o’clock. More than 200,000 lights now illuminate “Big Spring Park” — and will do so through the holiday season.

“The community in which you live is the most important thing that we have and to come together like this right before the holidays is very special. A lot of people in this town have a lot of pride in this park, and the Parks Department and other city staff has worked very hard to put up these lights and to make it beautiful for everyone, so we’re really excited to show everybody tonight,” said Rachel Holcomb, Neosho Dir. of Development Services.

Tonight’s fun also included Christmas carols sung by area 4th graders.